Major A-road closed due to fatal collision

A major road through the North Downs is still closed following a fatal single vehicle collision yesterday.

Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal single vehicle collision on the A31 Hogs Back yesterday.

The collision took place on the east bound carriageway and involved a black Ford Fiesta which left the road and hit a tree just after 6.30am.

The driver, a man in his sixties, was pronounced dead at the scene by South East Coast Ambulance Service paramedics. The passenger, a woman in her fifties, has been taken to hospital by ambulance with serious injuries, police added.

Police do not believed that any other vehicle was involved.

The road is closed on the east bound carriageway from the A331 slip road to the Ash slip road. Access to the petrol service station and hotel is unaffected but motorists will be unable to continue their journey towards Guildford from that point.

Specialist investigators are carrying out an examination of the scene. Any witnesses who have not already spoken to officers are urged to contact Surrey Police.

Anyone with any information should contact the Collision Investigation Unit by calling 01483 639922, report online at https://my.surrey.police.uk/splonlinereportingweb and quote the reference number P16294908.

