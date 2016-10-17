Man dies after car collides with tree on the A2011 in Crawley

A passenger was killed in a car after it left the road and crashed into a tree on the A2011 Crawley Avenue, Crawley.

The collision happened shortly after 8pm on Friday (14 October) some 600 metres east of the road’s junction with the A23, as the car was travelling east.

The passenger, a 22-year-old man from Furnace Green, Crawley, died at the scene.

The car driver, a 21-year-old man from Three Bridges, Crawley, sustained serious leg injuries.

He was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, where he is currently in a serious but stable condition.

The road was closed and diversions set up until the scene was finally cleared at 1.40am.

Anyone who saw the crash or the vehicle – a silver Toyota Starlet – being driven shortly beforehand is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting Operation Claypole.

