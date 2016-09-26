Search

Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in Ardingly crash

A man from Ardingly was flown to hospital in London. His condition is said to be stable

Police are investigating a crash on the B2028 Selsfield Road, Ardingly, in which a motorcycle pillion passenger was badly hurt.

