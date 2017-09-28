Pedestrian seriously injured in collision with van

Police are seeking witnesses to a collision involving a van and a pedestrian near East Grinstead.

A police statement says that the incident occurred at around 5.10pm yesterday (Wednesday September 27) on the A264 road between East Grinstead and Tunbridge Wells at Holtye Common.

Police says the pedestrian, a man aged 49 from Tonbridge, Kent, sustained serious head injuries and was flown by the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance to St George’s Hospital in London.

The van involved, a blue Renault Trafic, was being driven by a 51-year-old man from East Grinstead who was unhurt.

Anyone who saw what happened or who may have other relevant information is asked to contact police online or by phoning 101, quoting Operation Amino.