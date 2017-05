Sussex Police were called to a coach fire in East Grinstead this morning (May 22).

A police spokesman said: “We were notified by West Sussex Fire and Rescue of a coach on fire in Vowels Lane, East Grinstead, at 8.20am on Monday (May 22).

Passengers were taken off the coach, according to police. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

“All the passengers had been taken off and no one was hurt.

“We attended to close the lane to other traffic while the fire was dealt with.”

West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service has been approached for comment.

More to follow.

