Single vehicle crash closes M23 near Pease Pottage

The M23 was closed in both directions near Junction 11, Pease Pottage, after a Smart car travelling north left the road and collided with the central barrier at around 8.15am this morning (Friday January 6).

Sussex Police say that the driver was believed to have sustained serious injuries, but after initially being alerted to attend, the Kent Surrey and Sussex Air Ambulance was stood down.

The southbound carriageway and two lanes northbound were re-opened at around 9am in order to disperse a heavy build-up of traffic.