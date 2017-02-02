TRAFFIC: M23 closed for power repairs

West Sussex Highways has confirmed the M23 is closed in both directions to repair a damaged overhead power line between junction 8 and 9.

West Sussex Highways tweeted to say the section of road will be closed for 3 hours (February 2).

UK Power Networks closed the road this morning.

A spokesman for UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks engineers are currently working to repair a damaged overhead power line.

“In order for the work to be completed safely, and power supplies returned to about 250 local properties, the Highways England has closed the M23 between junction 8 (for the M25) and junction 9 (for Gatwick Airport).

“We appreciate the inconvenience this causes and will complete electrical work as quickly as is safely possible so the road can be reopened.”

Delays are expected with impact on traffic around the surrounding area.

