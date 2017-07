Traffic delays were reported near Burgess Hill following a three vehicle road traffic collision this morning (July 4).

Police said they were called to the A2300 Cuckfield Road at 7.55am to reports of a collision.

A spokesman said: “This involved three vehicles at Goddard’s Green, near Burgess Hill.

“The vehicles were – an Audi, Mercedes-Benz and a Nissan.

“Minor injuries were sustained in the collision.”

Police cleared the road at 8.45am.