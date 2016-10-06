TRAFFIC UPDATE: A24 reopened after collision on Horsham roundabout

The A24 has reopened at Horsham following an accident on a roundabout earlier this afternoon, reports indicate.

Police were called to Hop Oast Park and Ride roundabout at 4.45pm today following reports of a collision between a car and a scooter.

Ambulance crews were in attendance to treat injuries, which are not thought to be life-threatening, a police spokesperson confirmed.

