Train terminated at Haywards Heath due to ‘suspicious item’

A train has been terminated at Haywards Heath station after a ‘suspicious item’ was found on board a train from London Victoria, according to Southern.

A spokesman for Southern said: “The 17.46 service from London Victoria to Littlehampton has been terminated at Haywards Heath after a suspicious item was found on board.

“Police have been called to the scene as a precaution.

“Reports of the suspicious item were received at 6.55pm and a decision was taken to terminate the service.”

Platforms 1 and 2 at Haywards Heath were closed as police investigated, according to Southern, but have now been reopened.

Southern expects the travel disruption to continue until the end of today’s service.