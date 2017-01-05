TRAVEL: Accident on A29 in Bury

An accident on the A29 Bury Road in Bury is causing disruption to traffic, reports indicate.

Police said delays are likely due to the two-car collision at the B2138 Bury Road junction.

It is believed that those involved in the crash have only sustained minor injuries, a police spokesperson added.

Slow traffic is also reported on the A283 West Street in Storrington near the Church Street junction, because of temporary traffic lights and emergency repairs.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.