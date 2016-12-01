TRAVEL ALERT: Icy conditions cause crash along major Horsham road

Icy conditions have caused a crash along Hammerpond Road in Horsham this morning (Thursday December 1).

Police said they were called to reports of a crash after a vehicle hit a patch of ice close to Horsham Rugby Club at about 8.30am.

Officers said no one was injured and the road was closed.

Police are still at the scene, directing traffic away from the area while the road is made safe.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.