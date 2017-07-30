TRAVEL: Overnight roadworks on M20 and M25

Various road closures are planned tonight on the M25 with three of four lanes to be closed from 10.30pm.

On the M25 anticlockwise, roadworks are planned from J13 to J14 inclusive, with lanes one, two and three closed from 10.30pm to 5.30am tomorrow morning (July 31).

The anticlockwise slip road at junction 13 will also be closed while work takes place.

Emergency barrier repairs are also planned on the M20 westbound between J12 and J11.

Lane three of the M20 will be closed from 10pm to 4am tomorrow morning.