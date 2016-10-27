Two rushed to hospital after car and van crash

Two people have been taken to hospital after a car and a van collided in Albourne this morning (Thursday October 27).

Emergency services were called to Henfield Road at about 7.50am.

A spokesman for the fire service said two people were trapped in the vehicles.

They were freed by crews using small gear and hydraulic rescue equipment.

Paramedics treated them at the scene before they were taken to hospital, the spokesman added.

The road has been closed in both direction between the Twineham Lane junction and The Street junction.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.