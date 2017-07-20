UPDATE: A273 closed following accident

A major road was shut this morning (Thursday July 20) following an accident.
Two vehicles were involved in the incident on the A273 Clayton Hill.
This affected the road both ways between Underhill Lane and School Lane.
The accident was located near the Pyecombe Golf Club.
Police had to block the road completely at one stage to allow emergency services to access the scene.
However, the incident has been cleared and the road re-opened.
Almost Done!
Registering with Mid Sussex Times means you're ok with our terms and conditions.