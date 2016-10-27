UPDATE: Gatwick fog cleared but delays continue

Thick fog that caused hours of delays at Gatwick Airport this morning is reported to have cleared, but delays remain.

Flights were being delayed at Gatwick and other London airports due to poor visibility, according to British Airways.

Air Traffic Control made the decision to reduce the flow of aircraft for saftey reasons, the airline says.

In an earlier update on Twitter Gatwick Airport confirmed the fog is ‘clearing so this should minimise any further delays.’

However travellers are reporting on social media that they are still being delayed due to the backlog of flights.

In a recent post, Gatwick Airport confirmed that the earlier fog is ‘causing some knock on delays’.

Passengers are advised to contact their airline.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.