UPDATE: Rail lines reopened following broken down train

Train lines have reopened between Gatwick Airport and Hayward Heath after a train broke down on Wednesday afternoon (October 5).

Southern Rail tweeted saying: “Lines have reopened at Haywards Heath following an earlier broken down train.”

A spokesperson for Southern Rail said: “Unfortunately the 15.14 service from Littlehampton to Victoria has broken down at Haywards Heath station.

“It’s not possible to continue in passenger service and so has been declared as a failed train. It’s now on the move back to the depot so all lines are now open.”

