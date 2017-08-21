UPDATE: Rolled over car in Burgess Hill

Janes Lane in Burgess Hill was closed earlier this morning (August 21), due to a rolled over car, travel reports said.

Emergency services were reported at the scene on the B2028 North Street, in Turners Hill, near Folly Farm, and traffic was affected between Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath.

The road has now been cleared and the car was removed just before 11am.

Traffic has reportedly returned to normal.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.