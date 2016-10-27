UPDATED: Two women rushed to hospital after car and van crash

Two women have been taken to hospital after a car and a van collided in Albourne this morning (Thursday October 27).

Emergency services were called to Henfield Road close to the Albourne Equestrian Centre at about 7.50am.

A spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said the two women were trapped in the vehicles and were freed by crews using small gear and hydraulic rescue equipment.

Paramedics treated the women at the scene before they were taken to hospital, the spokeswoman added.

The road has been closed in both directions between the Twineham Lane junction and The Street junction.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.