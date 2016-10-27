UPDATED: Woman left serious injuries after car and van crash

A woman has been left with serious injuries after a car and a van collided in Albourne on Thursday (October 27), police said.

Emergency services were called to the B2116 Henfield Road at Albourne, close to the Albourne Equestrian Centre, at about 7.50am.

Police said the crash involved a white Ford Transit van and a black Hyundai.

A spokesman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said two women were trapped and were freed by crews using small gear and hydraulic rescue equipment.

Police said one of the women, believed to be a passenger in the car, sustained serious injuries and was taken by ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton.

The road was closed in both directions between the Twineham Lane junction and The Street junction for two hours while the incident was dealt with.

Anyone who saw what happened is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, quoting serial 203 of 27/10

