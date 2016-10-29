VIDEO: Person injured after Burgess Hill bus-car crash

A person was taken to hospital after sustaining injuries in a crash involving a car and a bus near Burgess Hill last night (Friday, October 28).

Emergency services were called to Cuckfield Road at around 7.20pm after the accident outside the Sportsman Pub.

Bus and car crash on Cuckfield Road, Goddards Green. Photo by Eddie Mitchell

There were initial reports the car was on fire but it was only smoking when police arrived.

Only the driver was on the bus so there were no passengers to be concerned about, a police spokesman said.

One casualty was taken to hospital with a possible broken wrist.

The road was closed for a couple of hours.

