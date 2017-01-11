TRAVEL ALERT: Broken down vehicle blocks major road near Buck Barn

A major road between Buck Barn and Cowfold has been blocked by a broken down vehicle this evening (Wednesday January 11).

The A272 in West Grinstead has been partially blocked westbound between the Buckbarn crossroads and the B1239 Coolham Road junction.

Delays are being reported in the area.

