TRAVEL: Collision closes road in Haywards Heath

Emergency services were called to a collision in Haywards Heath earlier this morning (August 21).

Rocky Lane, just before the railway line, was closed at around 8am, due to the collision, said police.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said one car was involved and a woman was trapped.

She said: “One car was involved in the collision and a woman was trapped and freed by the fire service.

“She didn’t need to be assessed by the ambulance and there were no reported injuries.”

Police confirmed the road reopened at 9.40am.

