TRAVEL NEWS: Flooding causes lane to close on M23 near Gatwick

A lane is reported to be closed on the M23 near Gatwick due to flooding.

BBC Travel Sussex reported the incident earlier today (November 12) and said one lane on the main carriageway has been closed on the M23 Gatwick Airport Spur Road from J9A A23 (Gatwick Airport) to J9 M23 main carriageway.

Highways England confirmed the closure on social media site, Twitter.

We will update you when we have more information.

