TRAVEL NEWS: Haywards Heath road partly closes for roadworks

A Haywards Heath road has been partly closed for roadworks.

The Broadway in Haywards Heath will be closed southbound from today (February 6) until March 31 for gas main works, a spokesman from Metrobus confirmed.

Route 270, 271 and 272 buses will not serve the stops in The Broadway or in South Road towards Brighton, due to the closure, a spokesman said.

Buses are being diverted via Heath Road and Hazelgrove Road towards Brighton only.

The spokesman added: “We apologise for any inconvenience this may cause.”

