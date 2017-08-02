TRAVEL NEWS: Train disruption after tree falls on railway line

Southern rail has reported train distruption after a tree fell on a railway line in Lingfield.

All lines had been blocked at around 2.30pm between Oxted and East Grinstead due to the tree.

Southern rail has said all lines are now open, but services are ‘still subject to disruption’ while recovery takes place.

More to follow.

