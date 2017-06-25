TRAVEL: Sussex travel news for Sunday, June 25

Main roads across Sussex appear to be clear of congestion so far this morning (Sunday, June 25).

However, those wishing to travel by train today should be aware of service alterations and engineering works affecting some lines.

Southeastern is not running any trains to or from London Charing Cross today, as Network Rail is carrying out engineering work between London Charing Cross and London Bridge, closing all lines.

A half hourly service is running between London Cannon Street and Hastings, calling at Orpington, Sevenoaks, Hildenborough, Tonbridge, then all stations to Hastings.

There is also disruption on Southern’s Coastway West line, with buses replacing trains today between Barnham and Portsmouth Harbour.

