TRAVEL UPDATE: Traffic cleared after three vehicle collision in Bolney

Traffic has now cleared after a collision reportedly involving three vehicles in Bolney.
The collision took place on the A23 Southbound at A272 Cowfold Road.
One lane had reportedly been blocked and traffic was moving slowly.
