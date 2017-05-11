Triangle evacuated after reports of smoke from basement

The Triangle leisure centre in Burgess Hill was evacuated this afternoon after reports of smoke coming from the basement.

Fire crews were called to the incident at the leisure centre in Triangle Way just before 3pm today (May 11).

Many had to be evacuated from the leisure centre after reports of smoke coming from the basement. Picture: Eddie Howland

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: “This was a false alarm and no one was hurt.

“It was an equipment malfunction in the plant room which is in the basement and this created smoke and set off the alarm.

“Everyone was evacuated and we re-ventilated the room and re-set the alarm.”

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.