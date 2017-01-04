Tribute to landlord who ‘transformed’ Sussex pubs

A pub landlord who ‘led the new wave of gastro-pubs in Sussex’ has died.

The family of Hove-born Tony Bradley-Hole, 69, said he was ‘a talented and inventive chef with a gregarious personality’, and in the late-1970s he quickly saw the potential for transforming pubs into welcoming centres for the local community.

His brother Christopher Bradley-Hole paid tribute to him on behalf of his family.

Describing Tony’s achievements, he said: “His first pub was The Lamb at Lewes. His subsequent success at The Royal Oak at Barcombe was recognised by the brewery, which asked him to take over the (at the time) run-down Shepherd & Dog at Fulking. With his outgoing and welcoming character and an inspiring menu, he rapidly turned this famous pub into the go-to destination just outside Brighton.

“He later moved to start new enterprises at The Bull, Henfield, and The White Horse at Hurstpierpoint.

“A Sussex man all his life, born in Hove and educated at Brighton College, Tony was a keen supporter of a wide range of local and countryside interests.”

He added that Tony had become ill from a strain of meningitis and died on Friday, December 30.

“His family and friends are devastated by the loss,” said Christopher. “Arrangements for the funeral are yet to be announced.”

