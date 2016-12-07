Tributes paid to ‘up and coming’ teenage showjumper

The All England Showjumping Course, in Hickstead, has paid tribute to one of Team GB’s ‘brightest, talented and up and coming showjumpers’ who died in a crash.

On its Facebook page the club said: “Tragically yesterday, Ella Popely, one of Team GBR’s brightest, talented and up and coming showjumpers, died in a car crash.

“Ella grew up close to Hickstead and was a regular competitor at all our shows. She was an integral part of the extended Hickstead and Bunn Family. Her smile and humour were infectious.

“Our thoughts and condolences go out to all her family and friends at this very sad time. RIP Ella.”

Surrey Police is appealing for witnesses following a fatal two vehicle crash yesterday morning (Tuesday December 6).

Officers were called to Leith Hill Road in Dorking at around 10.40am.

Police said a blue Fiat 500 lost control near to the junction with Abinger Road following a minor collision with an Audi which was travelling in the opposite direction.

The driver, an 18-year-old female, was pronounced dead at the scene, officers added.

The road was closed for a number of hours while police carried out an investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the Serious Investigation Unit on 01483 639922, quoting, P16278502.

