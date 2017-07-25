TV comedian helps open community building

Top TV comedian Joe Pasquale visited Haywards Heath this afternoon to officially open a new community building in support of Age UK West Sussex (AWS).

The grand opening marked special occasion for AWS, which this year celebrates it’s 60th anniversary, and has launched an appeal to raise funds for vital services for lonely, older people across the county.

Joe Pasquale with Jean Jupp (member of centre) Picture: Liz Pearce

Joe, who has just finished appearing as the guest star on ‘Tonight at the London Palladium’ joined Age UK members, local community friends and councillors at 2pm to cut a celebration cake and enjoy a glass of fizz.

Joe said: “I am delighted to open the new centre at the grand opening day on behalf of Age UK West Sussex and support the charity in its 60th Anniversary year.”

The star is about to embark on a nationwide tour with a date in Sussex on August 31 at the Pavilion Theatre, Worthing.

The new centre, in Hurst Place near Beech Hurst Gardens, boasts a large café and dining space, seating 60, as well as landscaped garden and inspired and unique, architecturally designed reception area.

The grand opening of the new centre with a guest appearance from comedian, Joe Pasquale and Age UK West Sussex celebrating their 60th Anniversay. Picture: Liz Pearce

Other key features include a therapy room for beauty treatments and holistic massage as well as a hairdressers and space for chiropody.

To add to this, there is also a fitness studio and activities room for arts and crafts.

The building is surrounded by beautiful gardens where an outdoor green gym will eventually be built.

This has been made possible thanks to W T Lamb Holdings Ltd, the owners and developers of the site, being their contribution to AWS and the general community.

Joe Pasquale with the Mayor of Haywoods Heath (councillor James Knight). Picture: Liz Pearce

In addition, there has been assistance from a number of trusts and foundations who have provided financial support.