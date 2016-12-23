Two-car collision in Burgess Hill

Emergency servives were called to a collision last night (December 22) in Burgess Hill.

Firefighters were called to the collision at 6.17pm in Keymer Road.

Two cars were involved in the collision and one driver was removed from one of the cars prior to arrival, a spokeswoman from West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) said.

Three more occupants remained comfortable in one of the cars, the spokeswoman added.

Police and ambulance also attended the scene.

We will update the article when we have more information.

Have you checked out our new Christmas section yet?

It’s packed with ideas and tips to ensure you make the most out of the festive season.

There’s recipes, suggestions for presents and everything from choosing your tree to recycling your packaging and paper.

Go to www.midsussextimes.co.uk/christmas/