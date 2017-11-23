Uckfield town centre offices Let

Lawson Commercial have let the offices known as Caxton House which lie at the rear of 140 High Street.

Approached from the High Street via a private walkway this two-storey building, which has been extensively refurbished, offers some 1,815 sq ft.

It also benefits from a rear access via Grange Road plus access to a car park. The premises have been acquired by the Children’s Respite Trust for administrative offices and for a children’s day care centre. Steve Campbell of Lawson Commercial said:

"The ground floor of the building needed a new planning consent enabling it to provide a valuable resource in the Town. It allows the Trust, which is well supported, to expand its fund raising activities now having the proper administrative offices. This is an ideal use for this building located in the centre of the Town and with car parking so it is easy to get to."