Unreliable water mains to be replaced in Danehill

A £980,000 scheme to replace two unreliable water mains in Danehill will start next month.

It was discussed with residents at a drop-in session in Danehill Village Hall on September 7.

Residents spoke to the South East Water team and asked questions about traffic management, access and the route of the new pipes.

Work will start on October 9, with two new pipelines, both approximately 1.2 kilometres, laid along Freshfield Lane, starting just north of the junction with Monteswood Lane.

A spokesman said: “The new water mains will replace the current part of the network which has reached the end of its working life.

“Previous bursts on these sections of pipe have caused severe disruption to residents and the new pipes will help to eliminate this problem.”

Freshfield Lane will be closed throughout the duration of the scheme.

Jeremy Dufour, project manager for South East Water, added: “We know roadworks can be frustrating to motorists and the community.

“The decision to close a road is not taken lightly but this is the only way we can ensure that people are kept safe while we work on the road.”

The scheme forms part of the company’s £424 million investment programme taking place between 2015 and 2020 and is expected to take around 25 weeks to complete.

Regular updates on the scheme can be found at www.southeastwater.co.uk/freshfieldlane.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage

2) Like our Facebook page

3) Follow us on Twitter

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

Always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.