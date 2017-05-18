UPDATE: A23 lorry crash

This was the horrific scene on the A23 this morning when a lorry overturned onto a car while shedding a load of rubble at Pyecombe.

Emergency services were called to the scene on the southbound carriageway of the A23 just north of the A273 Clayton Hill junction, just after 9am.

Scene of the lorry crash on the A23 at Pyecombe. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-170518-105034001

The southbound carriageway was closed and traffic diverted off the A23 at the B2118, B2117, and A281.

Police are warning drivers to stay clear of the area, which they say is likely to be disrupted for some time.

Marketing consultant Simon Molyneux was on his way to work from his home in Pyecombe when he saw the aftermath of the crash. “It looked pretty horrific,” he said. “One of the big lorries carrying loads of rubble in the back completely overturned and landed on the bonnet of a car, squashing it.”

Police say the driver of the lorry was unhurt but the car driver suffered a hand injury.

Lorry crash on the A23 this morning (May 18). Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-170518-105104001

Scene on the A23 after a lorry crash on the A23. Photo: Eddie Mitchell SUS-170518-105016001