UPDATE: A24 reopened following oil spill

The A24 in Broadbridge Heath has reopened, following an oil spill earlier today (August 10).

Traffic reports said the road had closed northbound, due to the oil spillage on the Great Daux Roundabout, between the B2237 Warnham Road and A264.

Queueing traffic was reported, following the spillage.

