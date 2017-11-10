UPDATE: Arrest in connection with Sussex Health Care investigation

A woman who was arrested on suspicion of neglect and fraud in connection with a police investigation into Sussex Health Care has now been released.
Police say that the woman was released last night ‘for further investigation.’
She was originally held under the Criminal Justice and Courts Act in connection with the investigation into nine care homes - all run by Sussex Health Care - which was launched following the deaths of 12 people.
