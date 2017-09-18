UPDATE: Boy, 14, admits starting 30-hour barn blaze

A teenage boy has admitted to starting a farmyard blaze which raged for almost 30-hours last week.

Six fire crews were called to St George’s Park farm in Ditchling Road, Burgess Hill, on Wednesday (September 13) after a fire broke-out in a barn.

Around 1000 bales of hay caught fire in the 20 metre by 30 metre building which burnt until 12am on Friday morning.

Police were also called.

A spokesman for Sussex Police said: “A 14-year-old boy, who called the fire service and stayed at the scene, admitted starting the fire.

“He was not arrested at the scene, the matter has been passed to Eastbourne Investigations Team.”

