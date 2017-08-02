UPDATE: Car and lorry collide on A272

Police have left the scene of a collision involving a car and lorry on the A272 in Coneyhurst, near Billingshurst.

Emergency services were called to the collision at 5pm.

A Sussex Police spokesman said no serious injuries had been reported.

The road was closed westbound at the Coolham Crossroads.

