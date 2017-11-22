UPDATE: Celebrity Katie Price’s horse dies in A24 crash

A horse which was put down after crashing through the windscreen of a car on the A24 near Horsham belonged to celebrity Katie Price.

The crash took place near Dial Post shortly after 8.45pm on Monday (November 20) and involved a riderless horse and a car.

Police at the scene on the A24

The television personality and author, who lives near Dial Post, posted a heartfelt tribute on her public Facebook page stating the horse had escaped with several others.

She said: “Last night our friends horses including one of ours escaped from their field and ran onto the Road we are devastated.

“We are extremely upset to find out one of our horses was killed last night being hit by a car and don’t appreciate that someone was circulating pictures of our horse dead in the road and put on Facebook!

“Thank god the driver of this car was very lucky and escaped and wish him well, police were amazing and so was the local community and thank them all ! Our friends other 4 horses thank god are alive with a couple of them injured and are still being treated by the vet and will be ok!

“We are in shock still and reminds me again of the time in Argentina when I was involved in a horrific car accident when the car I was in killed two horses that died in my arms.”