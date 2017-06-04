UPDATE: Emergency services called to A23 crash

Emergency services are at the scene of a collision on the A23 which blocked part of the road this afternoon (Sunday, June 4).

A Sussex Police spokesman confirmed officers and paramedics have been called to the scene near Pyecombe at around 1.02pm after multiple reports of a collision.

On arrival officers found a single vehicle had collided with a lamp post. No injuries were reported but one lane of the southbound carriageway is currently closed.

AA Traffic Alerts reports heavy traffic as a result of the collision.

