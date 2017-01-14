UPDATE: Evacuation after suspicious device found in Hassocks

A ‘suspicious device’ has been found in a property and a man arrested, according to police who have evacuated the Belmont Close area of Hassocks this morning (Saturday).

In a statement, police said: “Officers attended at 9.30am and found a suspicious device in a property. Those living in the Belmont Close area have been evacuated while officers are on scene and a cordon has been put in place for safety reasons.

“The EOD have been informed and are on their way to the scene to make it safe for all concerned.

“A 50-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making an explosive substance and is currently in custody with an investigation now underway.”

Detective Superintendent Carwyn Hughes said: “We are currently on scene and we are advising residents to avoid the area for the time being.

“I want to reassure those in the area and wider community, that we are treating this as an isolated incident and is not terrorist related.”

