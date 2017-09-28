UPDATE: Fatality after serious collision on M23 near Gatwick

The M23 Southbound was closed for around seven hours during the night following a serious collision, in which one person sadly died.

Surrey Police was called to Junction 8 of the M23 Southbound at around midnight following reports of a serious two vehicle collision, a spokesman said.

The road was closed from Junction 8 Reigate to Junction 7, M25 junction, while police carried out an investigation at the scene, a spokesman said.

It was reopened at around 7am.