UPDATE: Fire at Burgess Hill food factory accidental

A fire which broke out at a food factory in Burgess Hill just before 5am this morning was of accidental ignition.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said the ‘small fire’ was in the first floor of the food factory and involved an industrial tumble dryer.

Firefighters were called to the fire before 5am this morning (November 3). Picture: Eddie Howland

She added: “The fire was of accidental ignition. There was light smoke damage in the first floor and crews left the scene at 5.30am.”

Two fire engines were called to the fire at Lizzie’s Food Factory in Victoria Road.

