UPDATE: Food factory thanks fire service for ‘prompt response’

Lizzie’s Food Factory in Burgess Hill has thanked the fire service for its ‘prompt response’ this morning after a fire broke out at its factory.

Administrator Helen Franklin said: “A big thanks to West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service who were called this morning after we discovered a faulty tumble drier smouldering.

“We can confirm that there has been no major damage caused and production has not been affected in anyway. So it’s business as usual here at Lizzie’s.”

Two fire engines were called to the food factory in Victoria Road just before 5am this morning.

