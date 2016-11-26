UPDATE: Four taken to hospital after Burgess Hill crash

Four elderly patients have been taken to hospital after a serious crash in Burgess Hill this morning (Saturday).

Emergency services were called to the scene in London Road at around 10.12am after reports that a single vehicle had left the road and hit a tree.

Scene of the crash in Burgess Hill. Photo by Eddie Mitchell SUS-161126-150855001

A spokesman for South East Coast Ambulance service (SECAmb) confirmed paramedic crews, including the Hazardous Area Response Team, had attended to treat four elderly people.

None of the casualties were thought to have life-threatening injuries, the spokesman said, but all four were taken as a priority to Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton for further checks and treatment.

The road is now clear but was blocked for several hours while emergency services and recovery crews attended the scene.

