UPDATE: Gas supply ‘made safe’ after leak

Firefighters were called to Southwater following a gas leak at a home this afternoon.

Two crews attended the incident in Ash Road at about 12pm after a member of the public reported a ‘smell of gas’ in the area.

A spokesman for the fire service said gas provider SGN had confirmed there was a leak.

Engineers were sent to the scene and made the gas supply safe.

No action was taken by firefighters and they left at about 12.20pm.

A spokesman for SGN added: “A member of the public had done the right thing and called the National Gas Emergency Service on 0800 111 999.”

