UPDATE: Hang glider pilot rescued from tree

A hang glider pilot was rescued from a tree yesterday after getting stuck 80 feet up on the north-side of Devil’s Dyke.

Rich Airey from South East Coast Ambulance Service said the ambulance service was called to the incident in Dyke Lane, Poynings, just before 3pm, and were on the scene until around 7pm.

Emergency services at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

They were part of a co-ordinated response along with the air ambulance, fire service, police and the HART team (Hazardous Area Response Team).

He said: “Everyone worked together, it was quite a technical rescue, but he was eventually lowered down and treated at the scene.”

The man, believed to be in his fifties and from North London, was then taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital by ambulance to be checked over.

An air ambulance at the scene. Picture: Eddie Mitchell

