UPDATE: Hundreds left without power after lorry collides with cable

Hundreds of Burgess Hill residents were left without power yesterday after a lorry collided with a power cable.

Fire crews were called to the incident in Nye Road just before 5.30pm yesterday (June 27).

A lorry had collided with the power cable, according to WSFRS. Picture: Eddie Howland

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service (WSFRS) spokesman said: “The power cable had been hit by a lorry and had snapped in half. It was about 20 metres long.

“We cordoned off the area and made the scene safe again. Engineers from UK Power Networks then took over.”

A spokesman from UK Power Networks said: “UK Power Networks engineers worked quickly and safely to reconnect electricity supplies after a power line was hit by a lorry in Nye Road, Burgess Hill, yesterday.

“To carry out repairs safely staff switched off supplies to 620 customers at 5.41pm. All but 30 were restored in stages by 6.50pm and the final customers had power by 8pm.”

Sussex Police were notified about the incident but did not need to attend.

A spokesman said: “We were notified by West Sussex Fire and Rescue that a lorry had hit a power cable in Nye Road, Burgess Hill, but we did not attend.

“The incident was dealt with by fire and rescue and UK Power Networks.”

